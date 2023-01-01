My family receives the highest social assistance package of 540 lari [$200] per month. I hide my part-time jobs by cleaning. If, God forbid, even a small amount is credited to my bank card at least once, they can refuse social assistance.



My dream is to have my own house. Here in Kobuleti we live with twelve homeless families. They have tried to evict us, but we won't leave. We have nowhere to go. I would also like to have a small beauty salon. I would learn how to cut and style my hair and have my own income.



I try my best to make sure my kids do well in school. I tell them all the time that we have nothing, and only knowledge can lift them out of poverty. I have two girls, eight and thirteen. They study well, but they don't try very hard. The pandemic and distance learning have set us back a lot. The youngest is very emotional, she is worried that we and our other neighbors do not have a home. So she says she’ll become an architect and build a house for everyone."





