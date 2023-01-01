“My childhood was also difficult. I was born in the Kobuleti region in the village of Dagvashi. We were six brothers and sisters. My mother was 33 years old when she became a widow.
My father worked in Batumi in the telephone service. He fixed power lines, often stupid errors people made with lines back in the ‘90s. He was electrocuted and died. He was 38.
There are four sisters and two brothers left. My poor mother was in effect our mother, father and grandparents. She worked from morning til night, grew food for sale, kept chickens, and brought them to the city herself and sold them. Then everyone lived in poverty, but we were poorer than others,” Eka says.