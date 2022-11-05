Jermuk, another autumn

The sculpture on the facade of the Palace of Culture in the Ajapnyak region is very large, three stories high. This building is called “Kurzal” ["smoking hall" in Russian - JAMnews] by the locals and was built in the style of Soviet modernism in 1969 by architect Martin Mikaelyan. The Kurzal is located in the depths of a large city park, and although it was abandoned in the post-Soviet period, the original building is popular with vacationers and photographers arrange photo shoots here.
One of the reservoirs of Jermuk. This is a small man-made lake, one of a chain of lakes fed by water from mountain springs. Overflowing from one lake to another, the water gradually pours into the Arpa River, which flows through a deep gorge.
All cafes are closed due to hostilities. As local residents said, in these cafes local guys often met with tourist girls, and holiday romances began.
A shell-damaged wall of the building of the Jermuk cable car. The cable car itself went into operation relatively recently in 2007. In length it stretches for one kilometer, and the height difference is 400 meters. The highest point of the cable car is 2480 meters above sea level.
The recreation area located at the bottom of the cable car was damaged. From September 13 to 14, when the shelling went on, all hospitals and rest houses in Jermuk were overcrowded with vacationers. The road by which they were hurriedly evacuated is not far from here.
The art gallery of Jermuk exhibits dozens of paintings by prominent Armenian artists of the 20th century, including Martiros Saryan, Sedrak Arakelyan, Sargis Muradyan and others. When the bombing began the director of the gallery, Vardan Avetyan, rushed to save the exhibits and was able to bring them out of the city.
Director of the Art Gallery of Jermuk artist Vardan Avetyan.
Fields on the hills near the city burned up by the bombing.
Grocery stores have been hit.
The cemetery of the village of Kechut suffered from shelling.
City life has come to a standstill.