Jermuk, another autumn

The famous holiday destination of Jermuk in Armenia was at the center of fighting on September 13, 2022. The city was bombed. Authorities managed to evacuate tourists, women and children. No civilian casualties were reported.

Photographer Vaghinak Ghazaryan got to the normally crowded town a few days after the bombing. The streets were empty because evacuees had not yet returned, and mostly just men were left. Those who remain are talking about how bad it is for the town that no one is there, autumn being the high season.