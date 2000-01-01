Children, soldiers and tanks

This is why military fanfare - air shows, parades, salutes and gunfire, the entire romanticization

of war - is gradually going out of fashion in all developed nations, though perhaps more slowly than we would like.



The celebration of victory in the style of “look what cool tanks we have, we can do it again” are being replaced by days of commemoration of the dead and “so it doesn't happen again.” In London, on Victory in Europe Day, a memorial service is held in front of an obelisk in memory of those who died in the two World Wars, and there are no military parades.



Children dressed in military uniforms no longer evoke tenderness. On the contrary, many psychologists (mainly Russian, because this tradition is widespread mainly in Russia and the post-Soviet space) now oppose this tradition.



And such sentiments as “women give birth to future heroes” are more often interpreted in modern society as “women give birth to cannon fodder” not just by feminists, or even only by women.