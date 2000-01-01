Children, soldiers and tanks

The romanticization of war is possible mainly through focusing only on the "before" rather than the "after" picture of militarism. A tank or soldier may look attractive in themselves - but it means war, massacres, ruined cities, blood, smoke and darkness.
And even if the soldier is "ours", it isn't inherently good. It would be better if they didn’t exist at all, neither “we” nor “them”. The romanticization of war is mostly a series of platitudes. And the public continues to believe that “educating patriotism in children” means instilling militarism in them.
For those Azerbaijanis who buy their children out of army service, as happens in the vast majority of wealthy families, there is a gloomy irony in a “patriotic” upbringing. Their children will be photographed against the backdrop of tanks, while strangers will be in the hatch.