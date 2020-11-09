West or Russia?

Arguments for the West



IN ARMENIA



The European Union and the USA are reliable partners. These powers fulfill their agreements. They should not be expected to betray us.



Russia has weakened itself with the war on Ukraine, it will not be able to compete with other countries. The United States is becoming the main player in the region. And Russia will seek its interests at the expense of other states, including Armenia.





The US and the EU are giving a lot of money to Armenia and aiding successful reforms in various areas.



Russia is an authoritarian regime. The West is democratic. Armenia is closer to democratic values.



IN AZERBAIJAN



The country has good relations with some of the world's power centers either directly or through its ally, Turkey.



Turkey, which has the second largest NATO army, is currently the main ally of Azerbaijan.



The shareholders of the main pipelines delivering Azerbaijani oil and gas to world markets are exclusively Western.



With the aggravation of relations between Russia and the West, Azerbaijan may deepen economic ties with the West. A multiple increase in gas exports to Europe is planned.



The Azerbaijani army has switched to the NATO format and a pro-Western path for the development of the army has been declared. Azerbaijan is buying the latest weapons, mainly from Turkey, Israel and France.



Azerbaijan has switched to the Bologna system of education and Western standards are gradually being introduced. Higher education in the West has become commonplace for the country's youth. Even the state pays for the continuation of studies in Europe.



In settling the conflict with Armenia, Baku prefers to work with Western mediators, currently with the European Union and the United States.



IN GEORGIA



Integration with the European Union will reduce the likelihood of potential military aggression from Russia.



The EU market will be open to Georgian goods, they will improve their quality and be closer to European standards. Farmers will have a guarantee of earnings and motivation to grow crops.



European investment will increase, monopolies will be limited, and the real fight against corruption will begin.



The quality of life is much higher in the West. Everyone is trying to go for treatment or study in the EU or the USA. The people there are well paid. Then they have a decent old age - people are healthy, have high pensions, travel and live a full life.



Human rights will be protected in the same way as in Europe. The law will protect all minorities. And the courts will be free and impartial.



Democratic elections and democratic change of government will become the norm.



When we are in the European Union, we will become more interesting and attractive for Abkhazians and Ossetians. Everyone will look for new forms of conflict resolution.



The cities will have good buses, a well-functioning subway, so people will stop driving their own cars, and traffic jams and emissions will decrease.



Tourists will come not only from the post-Soviet area or Asia, but also from EU countries and bring their culture.