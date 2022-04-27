Legendary city 30 years later: a trip to Karabakh

We are gradually joined by residents of Shusha, who have already managed to visit their homes.



One of the first to return is the silent woman and her husband. This time she smiles. "Did you see your house?”, one of the fellow travellers asks. “I saw it,” she replies with a smile. The man obviously expects details, but the woman falls silent again.



When, after passing through the gate, we go out to Dzhydir duzu, we are overtaken by a family consisting of two sisters aged 50-55, the son of one of the sisters and their elderly parents. One of the sisters says, addressing it no one:



“We spent our youth here. At school, we would skip lessons and come here, to Dzhydyr Duzu. I was 22 years old when I left Shusha. My best years have passed here. And I have spent my whole life away from home.



- And thanks for that. I was so afraid that we would die away from home, never seeing Shusha again. Praise be to Allah, after so much torment, after all this longing, we are here again”, her mother says.



I'm talking to auntie Javahir. It turns out that although she had seen Shusha, she could not find her house. The war did not spare the "teacher's house", where they once lived with their children and their husband Sabir, who worked here as a teacher.



“I still keep the key to our apartment, but the door that it once opened is no longer there”, she shows the key hanging around her neck.



- Oh, all our holidays, all events, passed on Dzhydir duzu. They stole our lives from us.



Talking to auntie Javahir, I notice the same mother and daughter who brought a bouquet of carnations from Baku. They no longer have the flowers.



"Did you find your father's grave?”, I ask involuntarily. The woman's gaze freezes, she shakes her head, tears running down her cheeks.



The daughter hugs her mother tightly and says: “On the way back, we went to the new Alley of Martyrs, and laid flowers there”.



