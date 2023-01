“On that day we decided that we were ready to have a baby, even though I had serious health problems. I was already 41 years old, it was late. But after that dream, I didn’t doubt for a minute that everything would work out,” Levon’s mother Nelly Ghahramanyan says.



Ara did not put much faith in the dream; after his son’s death, he didn’t believe in much at all. He says that all his life he lived according to the principle “do good - and you have good done to you”, but the worst thing that could happen to him happened.



“I don't know how we live. I don't know how you can live with this longing for your son. You wake up and fall asleep with the same thought. It does not let go for a second, does not subside. Everyone is alive, only my son is gone. Why? I've been looking for the answer to this question for more than two years and I can't find it,” says Ara.