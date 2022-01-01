"Slave Market"



Economics expert Ali Akhmedov says it's really hard to believe the official figures published by the state statistics committee.



“There is no independent economic bureau in Azerbaijan that would deal with statistics. Therefore, we have to start only from official indicators. But they, as in most post-Soviet republics, are very underestimated or exaggerated.



In neighboring Turkey, for example, an independent assessment of inflation is always many times higher than the official one. I am sure that the situation in Azerbaijan is similar, or maybe even worse.



As for the migration of the population from the regions to the capital, at one time several state programs for the development of regions were adopted in Azerbaijan. But judging by the real state of affairs, they were either forgotten, or the government had other more important things to do.



There are practically no jobs in the regions, and people are paid meager salaries. Therefore, it is not surprising that people are trying to get to Baku and earn money here. But in fact, the capital is a place where you have to spend a lot of money for living, but it is very difficult to earn it, including for locals. Expensive rent, transportation costs and much more. Visiting people in most cases do not expect this at all, do not take it into account, and cannot cope with this imbalance.



They do not know the local "rules", they are not familiar with the city system, they are not included in the rhythm of society - and this makes it much more difficult for them to fulfill the dream that "in a rich big city there is room for everyone." Therefore, many are disappointed in their choice and sometimes find themselves in an even worse situation, forced to return home, having squandered what little they had saved for the trip.



If there is no real invitation to a job in Baku with a good salary, I would not recommend anyone to come "at random", says Akhmedov.



