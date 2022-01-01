In the regions of Azerbaijan, there is a persistent myth that the capital of the country, Baku, is a “city of opportunities”. Weak economic development of the regions, mass unemployment - this is the context in which most of the country lives.
But official statistics and state TV channels report that poverty has been virtually eliminated. And tens of thousands of people in the provinces believe that they are not lucky, but in a metropolis like Baku with 3 million inhabitants, there is no poverty and there is work.
They leave their families in the villages and go to the capital. But most are left with nothing.
Gulu Imanov is one of them.
Near the Khalglar Dostlugu metro station in Baku, under the bridge, there is a “slave market”, which everyone knows. This is a conditional open-air market, and it is here that the unemployed who came to the capital from the regions are mainly looking for casual work. Gulu Imanov is one of those unemployed.
He is 54 years old, the father of seven daughters. Originally from the Sabirabad region, located about 150 kilometers southwest of Baku. After his house in the village was destroyed for no particular reason, he came to Baku in the hope of earning a living.