After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s the Georgian-Ossetian ethno-territorial conflict began in Georgia which escalated into armed clashes in 1990-1992. A mass exodus of Ossetians from the valley began with a surge of nationalist sentiment in Georgia.



"The Georgian-Ossetian conflict began in the ‘90s. Ossetians left not only the valley, but all of Georgia ⁠— Kvemo Kartli, the entire Caspian region, the Borjomi Gorge, Bakuriani, Mitarbi, Kakheti. Ossetian families had lived there historically and they were abandoned. It was a reaction to Georgian nationalism. Georgian nationalists, who at that time were called "informals", fought over the homes of ethnic Ossetians. A systematic ethnic cleansing of Ossetians began which then turned against the Georgian when in 2008 in South Ossetia. First the Georgians devastated the Ossetian villages, then the Ossetians devastated the Georgian villages,” Paata Zakareishvili, a Georgian conflict expert, says.



The second wave of migration from the Truso Gorge occurred in 2006 after the aggravation of relations between Georgia and Russia and the closure of the Upper Lars border crossing between the two countries.



Two years later in 2008 a large-scale Russian-Georgian war broke out around South Ossetia. The few Ossetian families that remained finally left the gorge.



After the August 2008 war the Georgian authorities tightened access to the gorge, then considered a border zone. But the Ossetians still did not cut off ties with Truso. They tried to come in the summer, looked after their homes, visited graves and observed religious holidays here. Truso is considered a holy place with many Ossetian shrines.





But over the years crossing the border and entering the gorge has become still more difficult and today you need a special pass to get here. Trusov Ossetians say that Georgia refuses to let many of them in without explanation. They believe that this is Tbilisi's unspoken position: to close the Trusovskoye Gorge from the Ossetians and erase their traces there.





Tbilisi will not confirm this, maintaining that the gorge is a border zone and therefore different rules apply there. Not only ethnic Ossetians with Russian citizenship, but also ethnic Georgians and citizens of Georgia need a pass to enter the gorge.



Tbilisi is also annoyed by Truso being considered Ossetian land which will return to Ossetia at some point. Similar statements have been repeatedly made by officials of North and South Ossetia.



For many Ossetians from Truso, paths to their homes and ancestral graves have been blocked. For years they have not been able to visit their native villages, against which they continue to protest.



Tbilisi and Vladikavkaz journalists from JAMnews worked together on this material. Journalists from Tbilisi went to the Truso Gorge to see these empty villages with their own eyes. Vladikavkaz colleagues found Ossetians from the Truso Gorge who now live on the Russian side in order to hear and record their stories.