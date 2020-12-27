A story of the Karabakh village of Shurnukh — a place divided by the war

The second Karabakh war of 2020 divided the village of Shurnukh in the Syunik region in southern Armenia into two parts.

As a result of the adjustment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, part of Shurnukh came under the control of Azerbaijan, and 13 families living in this lowland part of the village were forced to leave their homes.

Many now call Shurnukh "The Divided Village".

After the Azerbaijani military was brought there, Shurnukh found itself in isolation, and now even those who have relatives there are afraid to visit. Shurnukh residents are adapting to a new life and are not planning on leaving.