A story of the Karabakh village of Shurnukh — a place divided by the war

The second Karabakh war of 2020 divided the village of Shurnukh in the Syunik region in southern Armenia into two parts.
As a result of the adjustment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, part of Shurnukh came under the control of Azerbaijan, and 13 families living in this lowland part of the village were forced to leave their homes.
Many now call Shurnukh "The Divided Village".
After the Azerbaijani military was brought there, Shurnukh found itself in isolation, and now even those who have relatives there are afraid to visit. Shurnukh residents are adapting to a new life and are not planning on leaving.
The closer we get to the village of Karmrakar on the Tatev-Kapan road in the Syunik region, the fewer cars we see. At the Karmrakar checkpoint, an Armenian soldier checks our passports and asks where we are going.
Then the deserted road to Shurnukh begins. For several kilometers, neither people nor cars are visible - only occasional Azerbaijani positions and flags.
The head of Shurnukh's administration keeps this painting in his office. It was drawn by Western Armenian children for the servicemen who participated in the second Karabakh war
Nona says that she tries to give the children hope that everything will be fine. And they show her the trench they dug near the school. They probably think that in this way they can help Shurnukh.