Balik - "favorite place" or "swamp"?

The residents start talking about the roads, which they say was even worse before the war. Only when one local was killed in action did the region decide to build a road - not through the village, but only to the gates of the martyred boy's family.



“In other words, you have to die to be taken care of,” a villager says.



Another local resident, Tofig Mirzamamedov, says the village has many troubles, but no one wants to hear about them.



“Young children go to school trampling on dirt. Neither the municipality, nor the executive branch, nor the deputy cares. Who can we tell about our problems? One president remains, and our voice does not reach him."



According to the villagers, each time they have to pay 300-400 manats [about $180-240] for firewood, which is barely enough for the winter. For example, Tofig had to sell his cow in order to stock up on firewood. And those who cannot find money cut down trees in their yard, burn manure, or even clothes and shoes.



“It is not permitted to cut down trees in the forest, they say we harm the environment. They don't give us gas either. What should we do? There are no more old clothes left to burn, boots are used, ”Aga Mirzoev says half in jest.

