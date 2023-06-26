Hungry tourists line up at street washstands. Traditionally for Abkhazia, there are no toilet rooms inside the restaurant. The faucets outside are the only place where you can wash your hands.



It looks as if all the walls in the public restroom have been demolished, except for the one from which the taps stick out. Some owners are trying to decorate these taps. The wall is lined with river stone or even Italian tile.



But there is only cold water, a soap dish with damp soap, and no paper towels. Often there is an old towel, which few dare to use.



Locals still say that there has been progress with hygiene. Previously there were no toilets here at all; tourists were looking for places behind bushes and trees to relieve themselves. This season, most restaurants have concrete buildings.



But visitors to the reserve do not feel much more comfortable in these toilets. It's just a hole in the concrete floor.



There is no sewer system in the gorge at all, and this is why there are no normal sanitary facilities. But it is also associated with a traditional neglect of toilets. Practically nowhere in Abkhazia can you find a decent latrine.