Stuck between Russia and Azerbaijan

Adil, who was born and raised in Uryanoba, says he was forced to leave for Russia in order to earn money. After the status of the enclave was abolished and the village came under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan, he returned to his homeland, renounced Russian citizenship, and became a citizen of Azerbaijan. But he could not arrange a normal life for himself in Uryanoba.
Land in rural areas is divided into shares, of which local residents have the right to acquire ownership. In small villages, this is 12-15 acres per person; in larger villages, often per hectare. A resident can sell this land, rent it out, build something there as they see fit.
And if a villager decides to grow something on this land, they are entitled to state subsidies which often cover a significant part of the costs, such as for seeds, fertilizers, even equipment.
“All locals have these rights and opportunities. But we are not allowed to privatize the land, and here it is impossible to earn money by doing agriculture. So I live with my family in the town center and work there. And I come to the village as if to a dacha,” Adil says.