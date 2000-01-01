Stuck between Russia and Azerbaijan

There are no people who left Uryanoba



The three families living in Uryanoba have not left the village, though they received funds for resettlement in Dagestan, and have managed to buy a house and a land plot.



“My husband remained a citizen of Russia, but I am not from this village ⁠— I was born in Khachmaz, I came here after marriage. My husband was given a house in Dagestan. But I work in Khachmaz, that's why I stayed in Uryanoba. Before the pandemic my husband, according to the migration rules, traveled to Dagestan once every three months and came back. But because of the quarantine, the roads were closed and he couldn’t go there. The state itself did this because of the pandemic,” a village resident who wished to remain anonymous said.



According to the residents of Uryanoba, no one left the village. On the contrary, because of the war in Ukraine, even those who left the village ten or twenty years ago for work in Russia have returned. They give two reasons for this ⁠— unwillingness to participate in the war and the deterioration of living conditions in Russia. And now there are not twelve houses in the village, as of old, but as many as sixteen.