"I froze my eggs"



What is cryopreservation?



Eggs provide female reproductive functions.



Within a month, one egg matures, and if it merges with a sperm, fertilization is possible.



With age, the number of eggs decreases, and with them their quality, i.e., the likelihood of fertilization.



However, with the help of modern technologies, it is possible to freeze, cryopreserve and use the most reproductively developed eggs after 10 years or more. Both in vitro fertilization and surrogate motherhood are possible. The higher the number of eggs, the higher the chance of fertilization.





Arsen Gvenetadze, gynecologist-reproductologist, head of the clinic. Sabakhtarshivili, explains that with age, the supply and quality of eggs decreases.



According to him, as a rule, in the period from 35 to 38 years, the reduction is slow, at 38 it is faster, and after 40 the probability of natural conception is still there, but it is low. ﻿



Therefore, the gynecologist-reproductologist advises to go through the process of egg freezing until the age of 35. Although this does not mean that this cannot be done later or that it will not work.



Gvenetadze explains that before freezing eggs, the expert evaluates whether the body is ready for the procedure. If everything is in order, ovarian stimulation begins. As a rule, it begins on the second day after the end of menstruation and lasts 10-12 days.



