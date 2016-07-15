Georgian-Abkhaz war, 1992-1993. How it was, a view from Tbilisi and Sukhum/i

During the Soviet period, Abkhazia was an autonomous republic within Georgia. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Abkhazia sought to become an independent country; Tbilisi insisted that Abkhazia remain an autonomous republic within independent Georgia.



August 14, 1992 is considered the beginning of the war, and September 27, 1993 is considered the end of the military phase of the conflict. The war ended with the defeat of the Georgian armed forces. According to various sources, more than 13,000 people died, about 300,000 became refugees. Most of them are ethnic Georgians, most still cannot return.



In 1994, the parties signed in Moscow the “Agreement on a Ceasefire and Disengagement of Forces”, mediated by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General. Large-scale violations of this agreement have been recorded three times, in 1998, 2001, and 2008.



Until 2008, the CIS Collective Peacekeeping Forces, fully staffed by Russian military personnel, were stationed in the Georgian-Abkhazian conflict zone. The UN observation mission in Georgia also worked in the conflict zone and on the territory of Abkhazia.



After the five-day war over South Ossetia in August 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia as an independent country. Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tbilisi were severed.



Abkhazia's status was recognized, apart from Russia, by several countries of the “third world”. Georgia considers Abkhazia its own region occupied by Russia. Most of the international community considers Abkhazia a breakaway region of Georgia.