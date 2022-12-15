Deficit: the budget in Abkhazia



Trade and tourism are the main activities yielding maximum iincome in Abkhazia. There are several large industries ⁠— for example wine, beer, building materials and furniture. But most of the population is still engaged in small business. Almost all residents of the first coastline, if they do not own hotels, rent housing to tourists, even rooms in their own houses.



The Cabinet of Ministers of Abkhazia last changed the minimum wage on July 28, 2022. It is just over 8,000 rubles [$125]. But in fact it is impossible to live on this money in Abkhazia today. Employees of public institutions survive by combining several rates. The average salary for a public worker is about 20,000 rubles [$300].



No one even attempts to mythologize social benefits in Abkhazia. The pension for those who do not receive a Russian pension is 2,500 rubles [$40]. A little more for child allowance - 3,000 rubles. But it is paid every three months and only for children up to one and a half years, although it is this benefit that is planned to be more than doubled from 2023 to 7,000 rubles.



In order to survive, families in Abkhazia are creative in the formation of their family budget. Basically, a salary from one, the main place of work, seasonal earnings and periodic provision of services are combined; it can be cultivating the land, decorating, repairing equipment or selling goods.



In Abkhazia, assistance with online orders and delivery from pickup points that are outside of Abkhazia is popular. Often a grandparent’s Russian pension is another source of income.



Most of the population of Abkhazia is associated with the village,hence agriculture. The family budget in families who have access to their own milk, meat, corn, fruit is significantly different from those who buy products exclusively at the market.



Almost every Abkhazian family spends two thirds of the family budget on food. This is not difficult to calculate if you calculate income, approximate needs and prices in the market.







