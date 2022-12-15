Deficit: the budget in Abkhazia

“Income from tourism has become more transparent in our country, and payment in the reserve on Lake Ritsa and in the New Athos cave is better collected. Tax payments from the owners of tourist accommodations too. But this will not affect the population of Abkhazia in any way.”
This is the opinion offormer deputy Natalia Smyr, who headed the budget committee during her work in the National Assembly.
The problem, she says, is inadequate spending.
“Having familiarized myself with the individual expenditure items of the draft law on the state budget for 2023, I began to doubt the approach of the Minister of Finance when planning budget expenditures.
For example, 90 million rubles [approximately $1,440,000] are provided for the modernization of budget accounting. Another 50 million rubles [approximately $800,000] for the creation of a unified information processing and storage system. That is, in total, 140 million rubles [approximately $2,300,000] were allocated for these purposes. And for the energy sector, where the catastrophe occurs, only 15 million rubles [about $ 240,000]," Natalie Smyr says.
Spending, given the scale of problems in the industries, is incommensurate, she believes.
Smyr calls the modernization of accounting and digitalization incomprehensible measures that the authorities will not be able to explain to the people, especially if they do not have a stable electricity supply.
“Tell a mother that she will not be able to warm her children up in winter and feed them, because the Minister of Finance decided not to give people light and heat, but to spend it on financial accounting. There is a huge number of such people. It is comical to talk about digitalization when people do not have electricity in their homes,” the deputy maintains.