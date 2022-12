Talking about the problems of the Georgian healthcare system, pediatrician and associate professor of the Department of Pediatrics Kote Chakhunashvili says the main thing is the poverty of the Georgian economy.



“Everything comes from the economy. In a country with a population of three million, economically occupying almost the last place in Europe, it is impossible to create clinics like in Turkey and still make money. Our healthcare system is also technologically backward. Some studies are not carried out at all because it is not economically viable -- the patient cannot pay for this study.



According to him, the problem is also that the bulk of the medical sector can't transcend Soviet medicine and doctors have no chance to develop.



“A doctor must look after their own development and progress, read specialized publications, publish, get acquainted with global innovations in research. But most of our doctors work 28 days a month with almost no days off, in several clinics at the same time, in order to provide themselves with at least a minimum income. Thinking about progress and development is a luxury.”



Chakhunashvili considers it a huge problem that employees in the Georgian medical sector have not yet learned how to properly communicate with patients.



“Patient healing depends on mutual understanding between doctor and patient. We often have a rude attitude towards the patient. Hopefully the new generation will fix this."



Doctor of Medical Sciences, professor and neurosurgeon Irakli Cheishvili says that today Georgian medicine focuses on the person, not on the system:



“Because we don't have a system, patients go to a specific doctor they know to be good. Everything is based on personality. There are very good doctors who individually work very well. But there is no guaranteed quality standard in clinics.



“As in everything, we need education and systemic development. In Turkey they worked very quickly and correctly. Thirty years ago medicine had a very bad reputation there. The government invested a lot of money in this area. First of all in education. Young people were sent to study in Europe and America, then they were provided with jobs and very high salaries in Turkey. In Georgia the government has the policy of high quality at the lowest possible price. It is clear that money is scarce. But medicine is a very expensive field and nothing will come of this approach, so it is impossible to reach a certain level,” Cheishvili says.



Nana, 65, is in Istanbul for the third time. The treatment of her breast tumor was successful, and now she comes for examination every six months.



She basks in the autumn sun of Istanbul and drinks coffee. Before she found this peace, however, she had a lot of trouble finding adequate care.



“We have excellent doctors in Georgia whom I trust a lot,” Nana says. "This is an ultrasound doctor,who was the first to see a very small tumor in me. But if there is an opportunity, I recommend coming here to anyone. In Turkey the system is built in such a way that you do not have to worry about anything. Everything is planned and decided, which Georgia is very far from. In the clinic everyone smiles at you, and everyone knows how to find an approach to patients. And in Georgia some doctors can't do these basic things,” she says.