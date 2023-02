May 20. The battle for Azovstal, which began in Mariupol on March 18, lasts more than two months. Several thousand people, including the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are fighters of the Azov National Guard regiment, military personnel of the territorial defense detachment, as well as civilians, all hidden underground for almost two months in the construction of Azovstal.



Due to the complexity of the operation Russia refused to storm the plant; it was reported that Putin himself made this decision. Moscow limited itself to a massive bombing of the area. Two months later, not a single intact building remained in the area. On April 28, after the bombing of a field hospital at the plant, it was reported that the number of wounded among the defenders of Azovstal was over 60.



On May 20 an agreement is reached between Moscow and Kyiv, and the evacuation of people from Azovstal to the occupied Donetsk region begins. 2,439 people at the plant are sent to Russian territory. The General Staff of Ukraine said the decision was made "to save the lives of personnel." The garrison fulfilled its combat mission and did not allow Russia to capture the plant.