

Lili always liked to draw and was considered talented at school, but didn't like the use to which their talents were put by teachers:



“On commemoration day of the Khojaly tragedy, I was forced to draw posters. I asked myself why I should depict war, blood, dead people, to show who the enemy is and who isn’t? I didn’t consider Armenians to be enemies. There is no right and wrong in war. War is not a decision of the people, but of politicians.



“When the Second Karabakh War began in 2020, I was shocked. Several of my friends were drafted into the army; I was afraid my boyfriend would be as well.



“I and some other activists began to speak out against the war and use the #nowar hashtag. There were just over a hundred of us, not many. We tried to convey to people that peace is the only solution to the conflict. It was a difficult time for me as well because I had to sever ties with some friends who supported the war.



“Unfortunately, most queer people were supportive of what was happening and often argued with me because they’d grown up on propaganda. Many who were against the war remained silent, fearing that the police would threaten their families. They condemned us, calling us ‘traitors’ and ‘Armenians’. Because of their sexual orientation, they were told ‘ faggots crying for peace’.